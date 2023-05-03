'Not my king': UK republicans want coronation to be the last

FILE - Protestors wait for the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to visit Liverpool Central Library, and to officially mark the Library's twinning with Ukraine's first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. There will be dissenters among the cheering crowds when King Charles III travels by gilded coach to his coronation. More than 1,500 protesters will be dressed in yellow for maximum visibility and they plan to gather beside it to chant “Not my king” as the royal procession goes by on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool, File)