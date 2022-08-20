France pays homage to beloved New Yorker cartoonist Sempé

Relatives and friends wait outside the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church before Jean-Jacques Sempe' funeral ceremony in Paris, Friday, Aug.19, 2022. Cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, whose simple line drawings captured French life and won international acclaim on the covers of New Yorker magazine, has died on Aug.11, 2022. He was 89. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)