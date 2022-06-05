The party ends but the UK monarchy looks to the future

From left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022. After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee ended Sunday with the crowd outside Buckingham Palace singing "God Save the Queen." But as the tributes to the queen's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is coming to an end. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)