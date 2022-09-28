Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, walk in front of wall of death in Auschwitz - Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz on Wednesday to send a message against hatred. The "Terminator" actor was given a tour of the site, viewing the barracks watchtowers and the remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews, Roma and others during World War II. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)