Sweden: Cartoonist Vilks' fatal car crash was an accident

FILE - Swedish artist Lars Vilks is pictured during a visit to Warsaw, Poland, for the opening of an exhibition that featured some of his works, Aug. 27, 2021. Swedish authorities say an exploding tire led the driver of the unmarked police car carrying Swedish artist Lars Vilks to lose control last year and crash head-on with a truck. The Oct 4 crash killed three people, including the 75-year-old cartoonist. Vilks had faced death threats and lived under police protection since his controversial 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)