Lansbury’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ co-star reflects on ‘great artist’

FILE - Actors Angela Lansbury, left, and Len Cariou, right, who starred in the musical "Sweeney Todd" appear with their replacements Dorothy Loudon, second left, and George Hearn at a New York restaurant, prior to their final performance on March 3, 1980. Lansbury died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 11. She was 96. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)