US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels

In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)