Timeline of Roman Polanski's 45-year-old teen sex abuse case

FILE - Movie director Roman Polanski talks with reporters outside the courtroom where he was arraigned on March 30, 1977, in Los Angeles, on rape and sex perversion charges. The case involving Polanski, who fled the United States after he forced himself on a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot, has spanned 45 years. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, The Associated Press obtained an unsealed court transcript of the former prosecutor in the case testifying that the judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison the renowned director. (AP Photo/File)