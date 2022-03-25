'We will SMASH you': Dropkick Murphys feud with neo-Nazis

A masked group display a banner with the words "Keep Boston Irish," along the route of the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The Dropkick Murphys are hitting back against a neo-Nazi group that used one of the band’s songs in a video posted on social media. The rowdy rockers from Boston condemned the use of the song “The Boys are Back” in a tweet, while the band’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to the neo-Nazi group as well as to the platform that shared the video. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)