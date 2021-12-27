'Come From Away' musical permanently closes in Toronto amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Irene Sankoff, left, and her husband David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics of Mirvish's "Come From Away" hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on November 30, 2017. The musical “Come From Away” has permanently closed in Toronto due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette