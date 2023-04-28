US principal forced out in 'porn' flap views David statue

This image provided by Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze shows former Dean of the Tallahassee Classical School, FL, Hope Carrasquilla, right, posing with Cecilie Hollberg, director of Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia museum in front of Michelangelo Buonarroti's colossal marble statue 'David', in Florence, central Italy, Friday, April 28, 2023. Hollberg invited Carrasquilla after she was forced to resign in March following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class. (Guido Cozzi/Galleria dell'Accademia via AP)