'Top Gun: Maverick' flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of the film, sending another of the fall’s top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant. Instead of opening Nov. 19, the “Top Gun” sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will instead debut Memorial Day weekend next year, on May 27. (Paramount Pictures via AP)