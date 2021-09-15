Van Zweden to leave New York Philharmonic after 2023-24

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Van Zweden will leave the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2023-24 season after six years as music director, the shortest tenure of anyone in a half-century. Van Zweden informed the orchestra at the end of a rehearsal Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, two days before the orchestra resumes performances after an 18-month stoppage. (Mark M. Hancock/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)