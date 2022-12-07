Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition

The White House Historical Association's 2022 Christmas Ornament, Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022 in Washington. The annual tree ornament is honors President Richard M. Nixon's administration and a nod to first lady Pat Nixon who first put a gingerbread house on display in the State Dining Room for the holiday season at the White House, long before its talented pastry chefs began making hundred-pound replicas of the executive mansion. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)