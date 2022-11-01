Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died

Nigeria's Afrobeats star Davido, center, attends a music video shoot in Lagos Nigeria, May 17, 2022. The 3-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Adeleke, was not at the home at the time of Ifeanyi's death Monday night. The child's mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin. (AP Photo/Grace Ekpu)