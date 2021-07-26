Tucker Carlson called 'worst human' at Montana fishing shop

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2107 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for a photo in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. A video showing a Montana man confronting Carlson is circulating widely on social media after the man called the Fox News host "the worst human being known to mankind." The video posted Friday, July 23, 2021, shows Dan Bailey talking to Carlson in close proximity inside a Montana fly fishing shop. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)