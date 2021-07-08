Jason Priestley says 'Private Eyes' demise came as 'a great surprise'

Jason Priestley, right, and Cindy Sampson are shown in an episode of "Private Eyes" in this undated handout photo. "Private Eyes" star Jason Priestley says he's sad the Canadian Global TV series is coming to an end, noting its demise came as "a great surprise" to the cast and crew. It was Global that decided to wrap up the Toronto-shot private-detective drama after the fifth and final season, which started Wednesday and moves to its regular time slot next Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Corus Entertainment, Brooke Palmer *MANDATORY CREDIT*