Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Musician Stevie Wonder performs at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before President Barack Obama spoke to the audience in Kissimmee, Fla. Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and make a plea for increased COVID-19 vaccine doses along with bringing awareness toward climate change and poverty. Global Citizen officials announced Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 that Wonder will be among several performers – including H.E.R., Adam Lambart and Demi Lovato – to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)