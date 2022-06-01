EXPLAINER: Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered

Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)