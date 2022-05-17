Eagles of Death Metal members testify about Bataclan attack

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, center, and guitarist Eden Galindo, second right, leave the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death Metal are appearing in a Paris court to testify about the night Islamic State extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater, killing scores of people in France's worst terrorist attack in generations. The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)