Judge: No 'speck' of proof in Palin's libel case against NYT

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. The judge who presided over Palin's libel case against The New York Times denied her request Tuesday, May 31, 2022, for a new trial, saying she failed to introduce "even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)