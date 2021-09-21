Latinos vastly underrepresented in media, new report finds

FILE - In this image from video on Feb. 12, 2021, House impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, answers a question from a senator during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals_ or lack thereof_ could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a government report released Tuesday, Sept. 21. Castro has made the inclusion of Latinos in media a principal issue, imploring Hollywood studio directors, journalism leaders and book publishers to include their perspectives. (Senate Television via AP)