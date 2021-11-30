Louis Vuitton show pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh

Flowers are left in memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director, at a church in Miami's Design District, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami. Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, died of cancer. He was 41. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)