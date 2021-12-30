Russia labels Pussy Riot member, others as 'foreign agents'

FILE - Russian political activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 25, 2018. Russian authorities have designated a member of the Pussy Riot punk group, a satirist and an art collector as “foreign agents” as part of efforts to stifle dissent. The Justice Ministry on Thursday Dec. 30, 2021, applied the label to Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. She is a Pussy Riot member who became widely known for taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral after which she spent nearly two years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)