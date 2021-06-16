Dora Awards honour lifetime achievement in theatre as COVID-19 shuts down live shows

Soheil Parsa poses in this undated handout photo. The Dora Ancillary Awards handed out honours at a virtual event Wednesday to theatre professionals in both artistic and administrative roles for their body of work rather than specific performances. Soheil Parsa, who is stepping down as artistic director of the Modern Times Stage Company this year, took the Barbara Hamilton Memorial Award recognizing a Canadian champion of the performing arts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - John Lauener