Saginaw Grant, noted Native American character actor, dies

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2000 file photo, Saginaw Grant, veteran actor and writer, responds to a question during a news confernce, at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles. Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died. He was 85. Grant's publicist, Lani Carmichael, says Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at a private-care facility in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo/E.J. Flynn File)