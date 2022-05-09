Ginsburg's tea set, coat, other items raise $800K for opera

FILE - In this image from video, a black mink fur coat, right, and a signed opera poster belonging to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, are seen inside Potomack Company Auctions in Alexandria, Va., Monday, April 11, 2022. An online auction of 150 of items owned by Ginsburg raised $803,650 for Washington National Opera. The opera was one of the late justice’s passions. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren, File)