Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album 'Fearless'

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Swift announced online that she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums. She said “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” features re-recorded songs from her sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will also contain six never-before released songs. Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)