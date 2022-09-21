Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to be featured in EA Sports FIFA 23 video game

Ted Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudekis in the series “Ted Lasso”, is seen on the sidelines in an undated handout screenshot from the game FIFA 23. Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that AFC Richmond, the team managed by the affable Ted Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series, will be available to gamers across multiple game modes in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23 video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-EA