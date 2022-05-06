A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation

Oleh Psiuk, frontman of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra talks during an interview in Turin, Italy, Thursday May 5, 2022. Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s upbeat, melodic entry to this month’s Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the song called “Stefania” has become an anthem to the country's war-ravaged motherland. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)