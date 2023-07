Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch

FILE - Britain's King Charles III meets members of the public during his visit to Kinneil House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, July 3, 2023. Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles won’t have a separate coronation Wednesday in Edinburgh, the festivities will include a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP, File)