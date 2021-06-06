A full list of winners from this year’s 50th anniversary Juno Awards:
Album of the Year: “After Hours” by The Weeknd
Artist of the Year: The Weeknd
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: JP Saxe
Pop Album of the Year: “Changes” by Justin Bieber
Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: “Solid” by Savannah Ré
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee: Jann Arden
Humanitarian Award: The Tragically Hip
MusiCounts Teacher of the Year: Dr. Mary Piercey-Lewis, Inuksuk High School (Iqaluit, Nunavut)
Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes
Rock Album of the Year: “Ruthless” by JJ Wilde
Album Artwork of the Year: Julien Hébert, David Beauchemin, Florence Obrecht, Marc-Étienne Mongrain (“Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,” by Klô Pelgag)
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year: “After Hours” by the Weeknd
Children’s Album of the Year: “Heart Parade” by Splash'N Boots
Breakthrough Group of the Year: Crown Lands
Classical Album of the Year – Vocal or Choral: “Massenet: Thaïs” by Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos
Group of the Year: Arkells
Music Video of the Year: “No One’s in the Room,” directed by Emma Higgins (song by Jessie Reyez)
Jazz Album of the Year – Solo: “Elegant Traveler” by Jocelyn Gould
Reggae Recording of the Year: “I Pray” by TÖME x Sean Kingston
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year: “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” by Alanis Morissette
Alternative Album of the Year: “Pray For It” by July Talk
World Music Album of the Year: “Espiral” by OKAN
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year: “Bravado” by Rose Cousins
Francophone Album of the Year: “Quand la nuit tombe” by Louis-Jean Cormier
Classical Album of the Year - Large Ensemble: “Ginastera - Bernstein – Moussa” conducted by Kent Nagano
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year: “With You” by Sammy Jackson
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: “North Star Calling” by Leela Gilday
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year: WondaGurl
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year: “The Way” by Shawna Cain
Songwriter of the Year: The Weeknd
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year: “Abyss Unleash” by The Archers Napalm*Sony
Jazz Album of the Year – Group: “The reMission” by Andy Milne and Unison
Blues Album of the Year: “Church House Blues” by Crystal Shawanda
Classical Album of the Year – Solo or Chamber: “MOSAÏQUE” by Ensemble Made In Canada
Recording Engineer of the Year: Serban Ghenea (“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd; “Positions,” Ariana Grande)
Instrumental Album of the Year: “Movements III” by Blitz//Berlin Wax
Classical Composition of the Year: “Violin Concerto ‘Adrano’” by Samy Moussa
Electronic Album of the Year: “Suddenly” by Caribou
Single of the Year: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
Traditional Roots Album of the Year: “Bet On Love” by Pharis & Jason Romero
International Album of the Year: “Fine Line” by Harry Styles
Adult Alternative Album of the Year: “Sad Hunk” by Bahamas
Comedy Album of the Year: “Horse Power” by Jacob Samuel
Country Album of the Year: “The Lemonade Stand” by Tenille Townes
Dance Recording of the Year: “Bubba” by Kaytranada
Rap Recording of the Year: “Elements Vol. 1” by Tobi
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.