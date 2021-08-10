Women filmmakers denounce Spanish cinema prize for Depp

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, U.S. actor Johnny Depp gestures to fans and the media as he arrives at the High Court in London. Spain’s most high-profile group of female filmmakers denounced the San Sebastian film festival’s decision to award Johnny Depp its highest honor for acting on Monday Aug. 9, 2021. The move gives the festival a bad name after a British judge ruled allegations of domestic violence against Depp were “substantially correct”, it says. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)