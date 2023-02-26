Longtime artistic director of Royal Winnipeg Ballet reflects on his 50 year career

André Lewis, seen here receiving the Order of Manitoba in July 2022. After spending nearly five decades with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, more than half of those leading Canada's oldest ballet company, André Lewis is ready to chassé his way into a new challenge. Lewis announced on Thursday he will be stepping down from his roles as artistic director and chief executive officer in 2025 — marking an end to a career that has spanned 50 years with the organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Doug Little/RWB Archives *MANDATORY CREDIT*