Paul Newman memoir left unpublished to come out next year

FILE - Actor Paul Newman appears in New Haven, Conn., on Sept. 18, 1986. A memoir by Newman will come out next fall. Newman, who died in 2008, began the book in the 1980s with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern, who in turn spoke to dozens of Newman's friends and associates. It was recently found in the Connecticut home where his wife Joanne Woodward still lives. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)