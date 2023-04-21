Dame Edna actor Barry Humphries stable in Sydney hospital

Barry Humphries arrives for the Oldie of the Year awards, at Simpsons-in-the-Strand, London, on Feb. 2, 2016. Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, is in a Sydney hospital with complications following hip surgery. St. Vincent’s Hospital described the 89-year-old’s condition on Friday April 21, 2023 as stable and rejected media reports that he had become unresponsive. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)