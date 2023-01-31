French Quarter Festival unveils lineup for 40th anniversary

FILE - The Mardi Gras Indian Orchestra performs during the French Quarter Festival in New Orleans, April 13, 2014. Organizers on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, announced a lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans' 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana's largest free showcase of music, food and culture. (Kathleen Flynn/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)