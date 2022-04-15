'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

File - This Jan. 4, 2022, photo shows country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Mississippi legislators passed a bill March 31, 2022, to designate Azar's "One Mississippi" as the new state song and to create a study committee to consider additional state songs in the future. "One Mississippi" would replace "Go, Mississippi," which became the state song in 1962. "Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song by Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race that year on a pro-segregation platform. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo, File)