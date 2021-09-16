Fox's vaccine criticism focuses attention on its own policy

FILE - In this March 2, 20217, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. A steady criticism of COVID vaccine mandates by figures on Fox News has drawn attention to its own company's stringent rules on the topic — even from President Joe Biden. Carlson devoted nearly the first 20 minutes of his show on Sept. 15, 2020, to Biden's COVID efforts, saying the rules require people to submit to being bullied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)