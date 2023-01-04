Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

FILE - Singer Theophilus London attends The Shops at Target event at the IAC Building on May 1, 2012 in New York. London's family has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police and are asking for the public's help to find him. A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)