Concert to honour Broadway star Rebecca Luker, fight ALS

FILE - Rebecca Luker appears at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019. Luker, 59, a three-time Tony nominated actor, died Dec. 23, 2020. Some of Broadway's biggest stars are joining together to pay tribute to Luker and raise money to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease. Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara and Sally Wilfert will perform in a show Tuesday night that will feature stories and songs from Luker’s career. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)