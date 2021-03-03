Miss Universe competition to air live from Florida in May

FILE - Catriona Gray of the Philippines, left, reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the final round of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 17, 2018. After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live telecast on May 16. The 69th Miss Universe will be crowned at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)