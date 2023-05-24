Bestselling Japanese author Haruki Murakami wins Spanish Asturias prize for literature

FILE - Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami poses for media members during a news conference on the university's new international house of literature also known as The Haruki Murakami Library at the Waseda University in Tokyo on Sept. 22, 2021. Japanese best-selling cult novelist Murakami has won the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for literature, the Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)