Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos dies at age 80

FILE - In this undated file photo, Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos poses in front of a poster advertising a concert marking the 60th year anniversary of his career, in Athens, Greece. Considered a legend of modern Greek folk music, Voskopoulos died Monday, July 19, 2021 in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest, a few days shy of his 81st birthday and several weeks after being hospitalized with respiratory problems, Greek media reported. (Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi via AP, File)