Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized from Cleveland museum in looting investigation

FILE — The Emperor as Philosopher," a Roman-era statue, thought to represent Marcus Aurelius, stands in a gallery at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, Ohio, June 25, 2010. A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan, Aug. 14, 2023, ordered the seizure of the statue, from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities looted from Turkey. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)