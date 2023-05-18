'Rust' weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western film "Rust," filed a motion Thursday, May 18, 2023, to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against her in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)