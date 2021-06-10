Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN after Zoom call incident

FILE - Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. The CNN legal analyst returned to the network Thursday, June 10, 2021, for the first time in more than seven months after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with former colleagues at The New Yorker. Toobin, in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, said that he was grateful to CNN for another chance and that he was "trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)