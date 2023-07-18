Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

Andrew Tate leaves the Bucharest Tribunal where judges will decide if he and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 day period, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, July 17, 2023. On June 20, 2023, Romanian prosecutors charged the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)