Former `Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman gets life in killing

FILE - A customer picks up some food to-go from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, April 19, 2011. Norman, the former star of a St. Louis-based television reality show, was sentenced Thursday, March 2, 2023, to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)