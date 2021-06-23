Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts a talk show with Broadway stars

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Brian Stokes Mitchell at the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Walt Disney Concert Hall Opening Night Concert and Gala in Los Angeles. Mitchell will be hosting a new streaming talk show focusing on fellow artists like him who have made the jump from stage to film, television or music. The six-episode first season starts July 26 with Vanessa Williams as guest. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)